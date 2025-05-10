HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'BCCI had to do this; will complete IPL 2025': Ganguly

May 10, 2025 04:50 IST

A general view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, after play was interrupted due to power failure during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8, 2025.

IMAGE: A general view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, after play was interrupted due to power failure during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is confident of Indian Premier League 2025 resuming soon.

"There is a war-like situation in the country, and the BCCI had to do this as there are so many Indian and foreign players. Let's hope the IPL restarts soon, as an important stage of the tournament is around the corner," he said.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL with immediate effect, for one week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

 

"BCCI had to do this, especially Dharamshala, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jaipur.

“These are all venues of IPL. It is necessary to do this according to the situation that happened last night (Thursday). With time, it will get better and matches will also be played. BCCI will complete the IPL, and this situation will end very soon as Pakistan will not be able to handle the pressure for a long time," he added.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday. Spectators were informed of the cancellation and asked to vacate the premises, while both teams were escorted back to their hotel.

Sanjay Sharma, a member of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) said: "Because of the tension between India and Pakistan, yesterday's (Thursday’s) match played between Punjab and Delhi was called off in the middle due to security reasons. But because there was a possibility that something like this could have happened, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the Punjab Kings franchisee, and all the operations staff were already in touch with the administration. The administration was fully aware of this."

