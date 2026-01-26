HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BCCI mourns 'visionary administrator' I S Bindra

Source: PTI
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 26, 2026 14:20 IST

During his tenure as BCCI president, Bindra played a key role in strengthening India's position within the international cricketing fraternity.

I S Bindra passed away into the ages on January 25, 2026 

IMAGE: I S Bindra passed away into the ages on January 25, 2026. Photograph: BCCI/X

The BCCI on Monday expressed deep sorrow at the demise of its former president Inderjit Singh Bindra and described him as a "visionary administrator" and one of the most "influential architects" of Indian cricket whose legacy will be remembered with deep respect.

Bindra, who served as the board president from 1993 to 1996, passed away here on Sunday. He was 84.

 

"Mr I.S. Bindra was a visionary administrator whose leadership helped redefine India's role in world cricket," BCCI President Mithun Manhas said.

"His contributions went far beyond governance as he helped build systems and institutions that continue to serve players, administrators and the game itself to this day. The BCCI mourns the loss of a true stalwart of Indian cricket administration."

During his tenure as BCCI president, Bindra played a key role in strengthening India's position within the international cricketing fraternity.

  • He was also a long-serving president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014.
  • 'Indian cricket has lost one of its most influential architects.'

Bindra, along with former presidents N K P Salve and Jagmohan Dalmiya, played a pivotal role in bringing the 1987 ICC Cricket World Cup to the subcontinent -- the first time the tournament was held outside England after three successive editions.

The Dalmiya-Bindra era also ensured that India hosted the 1996 World Cup, further cementing the country's place at the centre of the global game.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said: "Indian cricket has lost one of its most influential architects. Mr Bindra's commitment to the game, his administrative foresight and his passion for creating enduring infrastructure have left a legacy that will be remembered with deep respect across the cricketing fraternity..

Bindra was also a long-serving president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014. In recognition of his enduring contribution, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was renamed the I S Bindra Stadium in 2015 in his honour.

"As former President of the PCA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment left an indelible mark on the game," PCA president Amarjit Singh Mehta said.

"During his tenure at the PCA, Bindra transformed cricket administration in Punjab through professionalism, long-term planning, and a strong emphasis on infrastructure development.

"The establishment of the PCA Stadium at Mohali stands as a lasting testament to his foresight and determination, elevating Punjab's presence on the international cricketing stage," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
