NZ series is appetiser before T20 World Cup: Gavaskar

India appear well set for T20 World Cup title defence, feels former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

IMAGE:India claimed the T20I series against New Zealand after winning the 3rd T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian cricket legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar says the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand should be seen as an early warm-up as India are not taking anything lightly and are preparing in right earnest to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Gavaskar underlined India's depth as the hosts took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a scintillating eight-wicket win in Guwahati on Sunday.

"This series is like an appetizer; the main course begins from the 7th of February," Gavaskar said while speaking on JioHoststar show.

Key Points 'They are not taking the World Cup lightly, and are not taking anything for granted'.

Gavaskar sees depth and belief driving India’s T20 World Cup push.

"Having won the series, the focus now is on defending the World Cup title. These players are preparing thoroughly.

"Some of them haven't even had the chance to bat, so they are working on range-hitting, timing, rhythm, bat flow and pick-up. It shows the focus of this team; they are not taking the World Cup lightly and not taking anything for granted."

Gavaskar said India's depth and self-belief were evident in the way they have been winning matches comfortably even without contributions from the lower order.

"India has complete confidence in themselves. When you have players like Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya batting down the order, and they haven't even needed to bat in two matches, and India is still winning comfortably, it tells you the kind of calibre this team has," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar showers praise on Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed a 14-ball 50 before going on to score an unbeaten 68 off just 20 balls in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

The 76-year-old added that the current batting mindset was perfectly suited to the shortest format.

"In a 20-over game, if a batter tells himself that he has five or seven overs, he can look to score off almost every ball. It doesn't always have to be a boundary or a six, it could be a couple of runs, but the idea is to make every ball count.

"That belief is clearly visible. Even if there is a small stumble, this team knows it can recover, regroup, and continue marching towards victory."

Gavaskar also praised Abhishek Sharma for his explosive half-century in Guwahati which came off just 14 deliveries and stands as the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I cricket, drawing comparisons with Yuvraj Singh.

"I think that kind of a record is very, very hard to beat. Getting to a fifty in just two overs is extremely tough. But what Abhishek Sharma has shown over the last several matches is that he is capable of doing that," he said.

"He has scored a fifty in 14 deliveries in this match and in 16 deliveries on another, so he keeps getting closer. I think the happiest person will be Yuvraj Singh. Make no mistake about it, that his record has been taken by someone he is mentoring," Gavaskar added.