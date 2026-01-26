HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir, SKY, Kohli extend Republic Day wishes

Gambhir, SKY, Kohli extend Republic Day wishes

REDIFF CRICKET
January 26, 2026

Top personalities from the India's sporting fraternity took to social media to commemorate the country's 77th Republic Day, extending their Republic Day wishes on Monday.

From Suryakumar Yadav and Virat to Manu Bhaker and the Women's football team greeted their followers on a day that commemorates the enactment of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Olympic medallist shooter, Manu Bhaker, took to Instagram and wrote, 'Proud to represent my country today and every day. Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day.'

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also took to X and tweeted, 'Dil se Hindustani. Happy Republic Day.'

 

Republic Day greetings from the women's football team in Turkiye

Gautam Gambhir Republic Day

Suryakumar Yadav Republic Day post

Virat Kohli Republic Day post

Women's football team Republic Day

Jay Shah

 

