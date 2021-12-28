News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI chief Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

BCCI chief Ganguly hospitalised with COVID-19

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 28, 2021 11:03 IST
Sourav Ganguly has taken both the COVID-19 jabs earlier this year

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly has taken both the COVID-19 jabs earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, say BCCI sources.

The legendary cricketer was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his Rt-PCR test report came positive.

 

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," PTI said by quoting BCCI source.

Earlier this year, Ganguly was hospitalised in January twice after complaining of chest discomfort. Ganguly had suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty.

20 days later, Ganguly had a similar chest pain, leading to the second round of angioplasty on January 28. During the process, two stents were placed in two arteries.

Ganguly got himself fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

India reported over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the number of deaths rising by 293.

About 34.8 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation with confirmed deaths of over 480,000.

 

Source: PTI
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

