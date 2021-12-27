News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shardul aims to carry Test success into South Africa

Shardul aims to carry Test success into South Africa

Source: PTI
December 27, 2021 22:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shardul Thakur has 67 wickets and 366 runs in 43 internatiionals played so far  

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur has 67 wickets and 366 runs in 43 internatiionals played so far. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Shardul Thakur has had a good initiation intShardul Thakur has 67 wickets and 366 runs in 43 internatiionals played so far o Test cricket and the India seam bowling all-rounder wants to replicate his impressive show in Australia and England in the ongoing series against South Africa.

 

Thakur has been preferred by the Indian team management ahead of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav because of his superior batting skills.

"I am looking forward to it. I hope it comes off in SA too as I have been successful in England and Australia, to contribute in South African conditions, I would be more than happy," Shardul told teammate Ravichandran Ashwin during a chat on bcci.tv.

For Shardul, who has 67 wickets and 366 runs for India in 43 international games across formats, self-belief is the key.

"I do like to plan my game in terms of both bowling and batting. When I enter the ground, everything is about confidence and self-belief for me. If you are playing white-ball cricket, you think of yorker. So to bowl that yorker, I go in with full confidence which stands out for me as player," Shardul said.

For the Mumbai cricketer, the aim is to remain a player who always makes winning contribution for the team and not just merely add up numbers.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia, NZ win elusive titles; Racism rocks England
Australia, NZ win elusive titles; Racism rocks England
Australia put one hand on Ashes after England collapse
Australia put one hand on Ashes after England collapse
Ponting slams Eng batters after 'inexcusable' collapse
Ponting slams Eng batters after 'inexcusable' collapse
2 more booked over Dharma Sansad hate speeches
2 more booked over Dharma Sansad hate speeches
U-19 Asia Cup: India beat Afghanistan to enter semis
U-19 Asia Cup: India beat Afghanistan to enter semis
Kerala tops Niti Aayog's health report card, UP worst
Kerala tops Niti Aayog's health report card, UP worst
Delhi logs 331 new Covid cases, highest since June 9
Delhi logs 331 new Covid cases, highest since June 9

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Harbhajan Singh's AWESOME Records

Harbhajan Singh's AWESOME Records

SA vs Ind: Rain washes out play on Day 2 at Centurion

SA vs Ind: Rain washes out play on Day 2 at Centurion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances