Ex India pacer says unfair to blame SRK amid controversy

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan believes that blaming Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is unfair and removing one player will not make any difference after the BCCI's directive to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata-based franchise's roster.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI on Saturday that the apex cricket board has instructed the IKKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur.

The BCCI's move came after the inclusion of the Bangladesh player sparked a political and public backlash, particularly amid the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Following BCCI's directive, KKR confirmed the release of Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

Mustafizur, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking 65 wickets in 60 matches.

He was signed by Kolkata in last month's auction for a fee of 92 million Indian rupees ($1.02 million), making him the most expensive player from Bangladesh in IPL history.



Speaking to ANI, Atul Wassan said the controversy is an expected fallout of the unrest in Bangladesh, but blaming Shah Rukh Khan is unfair because he is not the sole owner of KKR, and KKR was not the only team bidding for the player. He argues that removing a single player does not achieve any real impact or "revenge".



"... Whatever has happened has cascading effects, and these things were bound to happen in the backdrop of Bangladesh unrest. But blaming Shah Rukh Khan is unfair, as he is not the only owner of KKR and KKR were not the only team bidding for the player. Four other teams bid for him and KKR outbid everyone, that is a different story. And if he was included in the auction, it was BCCI's call. Removing a player will not make any difference...," he told ANI.

"And just by removing one player, our revenge doesn't get fulfilled. And I think we should mature a little and think about it. If we have to show our anger to Bangladesh and make sure that they should not be able to take advantage of whatever is beneficial for them, then you did the right thing. But that decision, by pre-empting it, you put all the blame on KKR, or Shah Rukh Khan, that seemed a little strange," Wassan added further.

Wassan said while people say that politics and sports should be kept apart, both are interconnected and that the situation with Bangladesh should not be equated with India-Pakistan tensions.



"I think it's okay. People say politics and sports are different, but they're not. And we should not compare the situation of India and Pakistan with India and Bangladesh. The problem with Bangladesh can be improved. That country is also in turmoil. There is a lot of transition going on. So we should be a little patient. The government is very mature and understands how it is going," Wassan said.

All India Imam Association (AIAA) President, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, on Saturday backed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan amid controversy.



Rashidi said that the BCCI's directive to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) roster should have come before the auction.



"... The decision to drop the Bangladeshi player should have been made before the auction, as they were aware of the situation in Bangladesh... This decision is set under the narrative of the Hindu-Muslim angle... There is no mistake of Shah Rukh Khan as he bought the player under BCCI rules and regulations...," he told ANI.



Earlier, BJP leader Sangeet Singh Som on Saturday welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision.



Som also targeted SRK and said that the actor has understood not to go against the "Sanatanis".



Speaking with ANI, Sangeet Singh Som said, "Thanks to BCCI for its decision in view of the 100 crore Sanatanis of India. We said yesterday that cognisance will be taken of this matter because the sentiments of 100 crore people cannot be taken lightly... This is the victory of the Hindus of the entire nation."



"Shah Rukh Khan has understood that he should not go against Sanatanis while living in India. He has also understood that thousands of Sanatanis have made him Shah Rukh Khan," he added. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap on Saturday praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to instruct the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to remove Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman from the team's roster for the 2026 edition of the IPL.



Speaking to ANI, Kashyap said the BCCI decision respects national sentiment amid concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.



"We welcome the decision of the BCCI that they understood the sentiments of the nation and removed the Bangladeshi player, as atrocities are being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, something Prime Minister Modi and the government are raising objections over," Narendra Kashyap told ANI.