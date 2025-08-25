BCCI approves Rs 1 lakh aid for cricketers' widows

IMAGE: The one-time grant of Rs 1 lakh will be applicable to only spouses of deceased ICA members, with the exception of international Test cricketers. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) will introduce a one-time benefit (OTB) of Rs 1 lakh for the spouses of deceased members after the BCCI approved its disbursal.



The initiative aims to provide financial assistance and honour the contributions of members' families during their time of loss.



"The benefit will be applicable

to only spouses of deceased ICA members, with the exception of international Test cricketers. The Board has approved a lump sum amount of Rs. 1,00,000 (One Lakh Rupees) to be disbursed to eligible spouses upon approval," a media release stated.The initiative underscores ICA's commitment to supporting the families of cricketers beyond their active careers and in times of need.Around 50 beneficiaries are expected to benefit initially, ensuring immediate support to families in need.

This benefit will be periodically reviewed and may be adjusted subject to the Board's assessment and if the BCCI approves a pension scheme for widows and widowers in the future.