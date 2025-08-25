Unadkat Reveals Pujara's Fun Side: FIFA Battles, Silly Fights

'Your grit and determination for the game is something that everyone talks about and will talk about for generations to come. And deservedly so. But there was that other side of you, the funnier/naughtier/louder side'

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat’s heartfelt farewell to Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Jaydev Unadkat/Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement from Indian cricket on Sunday prompted an outpouring of tributes, none more heartfelt than Jaydev Unadkat’s.

The Saurashtra left-arm pacer, who went from being Pujara’s junior to captaining him, poured his heart out in an emotional note, calling the batting stalwart his ‘senior, colleague and brother’ while reflecting on a bond that stretched far beyond the cricket field.

Unadkat began his post by recalling a conversation with Pujara back in 2010. “Hi Jaydev, this is Cheteshwar. I have had a word with Dada and you have to go for KKR trials. You are bowling very well so keep it up!” He went on write: “This was our first conversation on phone after one of our Ranji Trophy nets where I was still a net bowler, back in 2010. Little did i know back then, that we would become best mates and share some of our finest memories, and not just on the field!”

While a lot of the tributes to Pujara have hailed him for his gritty batting, Unadkat wrote about the ‘naughtier side.’

“Your grit and determination for the game is something that everyone talks about and will talk about for generations to come. And deservedly so. But there was that other side of you, the funnier/naughtier/louder side, where we fought (sometimes violently!) for every fifa battle and took the longest to play every hand at the cards game and argued on absolutely silly topics.”

Pujara played 103 Test matches and last played for India at the WTC Final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023. In his first-class career, Pujara played 278 matches and scored more than 21,000 runs.

“Today when you are putting an end to your illustrious career, I am super proud, although a bit emotional. I am super proud to call you my senior first, my colleague second, and my brother to round it all off! I can keep going on and on, writing and remembering about all those wonderful days. But I will save it till I also call it a day and then we can both sit and reminisce the good old days! For now, I just want to congratulate you, Puja & Arvind Uncle for a journey that is nothing short of a fairy-tale. You are and will be an inspiration for generations! Thank you, Chintu. See you soon,” Unadkat signed off.