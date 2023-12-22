News
BBL introduces the Electra Stumps

BBL introduces the Electra Stumps

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2023 21:10 IST
Photograph: Screengrab/X

In a groundbreaking move, the ongoing season of the Big Bash League unveiled the ‘Electra Stumps’.

The stumps, which had been used in the women’s BBL, were used for the first time in the Big Bash League in the encounter between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers.

While intruding the electra stumps in all its glory, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh said the colourful stumps were a ‘christmas gift to the fans and cricketers’.

 

The Electra Stumps is another giant leap in the sport. There are five different colours in the stumps. The stumps flash these five colours for different outcomes that take place during the match. The colours indicate either a dismissal, fours or sixes, a no ball and change of overs.

For example, when a wicket falls, all three of the stumps will flash red and then fire. Meanwhile, when it’s a no-ball the stumps will display the red and white colours scrolling. On the completion of an over, the stumps will scroll blue and purple colours.

If it’s a boundary, the flash different colours and if it’s a maximum, the colours will scroll!

A colourful affair indeed!

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

