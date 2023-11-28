Is Rinku Singh the finisher India is looking for?

IMAGE: In the ongoing T20I series against Australia, Rinku Singh has been playing the finisher’s role. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh has put up a strong show in the first two matches of the five-match T20I series against Australia. Hailing Rinku’s blistering show with the willow, former Aussie cricketer Simon Katich said that Rinku Singh has been doing everything right in the series.

While speaking on JioCinema, Katich gave his take on whether Rinku Singh can be the finisher India has been looking for.

"He (Rinku) has made it his own, particularly for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season, and now for India. Yes, there will be competition when the more experienced players come back into the team. He is doing everything right and it is such a specialist role. It's not just an easy role that someone can fill in for when they have been playing at No.4 or 5.

“You need to get going from the word 'go' and get those 30 runs in eight or nine balls. He has been doing that consistently which is not an easy thing to do in that role. The way he is doing it is the most impressive part because he is reacting to the ball and not pre-meditating," Katich said.

IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to make it to the Indian team for next year’s T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

'He's evolving into a future star'

On the other hand, former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar also weighed in on Yashasvi Jaiswal being a surety for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"He (Yashasvi) has been part of the T20 set-up from the last couple of series and has constantly done well for the team. Even in Test cricket, he is someone who is evolving into a future star.

"So, you expect him to be in the team. It is still a fair distance away with IPL in between. But the way he is playing now, he will surely be a frontrunner for that spot," Nayar said.