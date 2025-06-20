HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bavuma out; Maharaj to captain SA in Zimbabwe series

June 20, 2025 18:33 IST

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma receives medical attention after pulling his hamstring on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's on June 13, 2025. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Zimbabwe that starts in Bulawayo on June 28 after he failed to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in the World Test Championship final win over Australia at Lord’s.

Bavuma was injured in the second innings of South Africa’s five-wicket victory, soldiering on as he scored a crucial 66 in a match-winning third-wicket stand of 147 with centurion Aiden Markram.

Keshav Maharaj will captain the side in Bavuma’s absence, with no replacement named in the squad for the latter.

The first Test will be played from June 28-July 2 at the Queens Sports Club, with the second also in Bulawayo from July 6-10.

 

Revised South Africa squad:
Keshav Maharaj (Captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf, and Lungi Ngidi (second Test only).

Source: REUTERS
