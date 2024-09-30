News
Run-machine Kohli inching closer to GOAT status

Run-machine Kohli inching closer to GOAT status

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 30, 2024 17:05 IST
Becomes fourth player to complete 27,000 international runs

Virat Kohli scored 47 off 35 balls while going past 27000 international runs, on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, on Monday

Virat Kohli scored 47 off 35 balls while going past 27000 international runs, on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli on Monday became only the fourth player in history to complete 27,000 runs in international cricket across formats, a feat he achieved on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Kohli made a brisk 47 off 35 balls with four fours and a six as he helped India push on further in an aggressive mode to make up for the lost time in the Test due to incessant rains.

 

He is only the second Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to have breached the mark -- Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs across formats during his decorated career.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on X, "Another towering milestone in the illustrious career of Virat Kohli as he crosses 27,000 international runs! Your passion, consistency, and hunger to excel are inspiring to the cricketing world. Congratulations @imVkohli, the journey continues to inspire millions!"

In between the two Indian batting greats are Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara with 28,016 runs at the second spot and Australia's Ricky Ponting at the third, with 27,483 runs.

Kohli, who has a little over 8,870 runs in Tests, has 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is -- a format from which he retired after helping India win the T20 World Cup in June this year.

In his 24-year-old career for India, Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, which is the most for any batter. In 463 ODIs, the Little Master made 18,426 runs while he scored 10 in the only T20I that he ever played.

