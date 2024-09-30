News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Jadeja Completes Special Double!

Jadeja Completes Special Double!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 30, 2024 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch off his bowling to dismiss Syed Khaled Ahmed, his 300th Test wicket

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch off his bowling to dismiss Syed Khaled Ahmed, his 300th Test wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja on Monday, September 30, 2024, became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Ahmed in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

He reached the landmark in just 74 Tests, making him the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

England great Ian Botham completed the double in a record 72 matches -- he took 305 wickets and had 4,153 runs at the time.

Jadeja had Ahmed caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

All-rounders who completed the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Tests

Shane Warne 708 wickets and 3,154 runs
Stuart Broad 604 wickets and 3,662 runs
Kapil Dev 434 wickets and 5,248 runs
Ian Botham 383 wickets and 5,200 runs
Ravichandran Ashwin 516 wickets and 3,309 runs
Richard Hadlee 431 wickets and 3,124 runs
Shaun Pollock 421 wickets and 3,781 runs
Imran Khan 362 wickets and 3,807 runs
Daniel Vettori 362 wickets and 4,531 runs
Chaminda Vaas 355 wickets and 3,089 runs
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja: An artist with the nature of a stealth fighter
Jadeja: An artist with the nature of a stealth fighter
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
Jadeja: A thoroughbred who found his own course
'I am jealous of Jadeja': Ashwin confesses
'I am jealous of Jadeja': Ashwin confesses
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Meet The IAF's New Chief!
Swiggy's qcom arm beats food delivery growth
Swiggy's qcom arm beats food delivery growth
'A Man From Nowhere, A Nobody, Made It'
'A Man From Nowhere, A Nobody, Made It'
SC ticks off litigant for seeking probe against Gogoi
SC ticks off litigant for seeking probe against Gogoi

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

Explained: Changes Ahead of IPL Auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances