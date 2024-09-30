Jadeja Completes Special Double!

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch off his bowling to dismiss Syed Khaled Ahmed, his 300th Test wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja on Monday, September 30, 2024, became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Ahmed in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

He reached the landmark in just 74 Tests, making him the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

England great Ian Botham completed the double in a record 72 matches -- he took 305 wickets and had 4,153 runs at the time.

Jadeja had Ahmed caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh's first innings on day four. Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

All-rounders who completed the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Tests