Team India's fate in Govt's hands

Team India's fate in Govt's hands

Source: PTI
September 30, 2024 15:38 IST
It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on India's travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy in 2025.

Will India get the nod to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy?

IMAGE: Will India get the nod to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy? Photograph: BCCI/X

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said the Indian government will take a final call on whether the national cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year.

 

Pakistan are scheduled to host the prestigious ICC ODI tournament from February 19 to March 9.

"No decision has been taken (yet). But our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the permission of the government. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country or our team should not go to any country," Shukla said on Monday.

"In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that," he added.

Shukla was talking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur.

India and Pakistan only play each other in ICC events.

India have not travelled to Pakistan for bilateral cricket since 2008 due to the Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed.

Pakistan were in India for the ODI World Cup last year after a gap of seven years.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
SEE: D Gukesh Grooves To Manasilayo
PIX: Siraj's Spectacular Catch!
This is how Bumrah is prepping for gruelling Aus tour
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
PT Usha blasts IOA EC for ignoring Olympic medalists
Sensex tumbles 1,272 points; Nifty sheds 1.41%
Pakistan rolls out red-carpet for Zakir Naik
