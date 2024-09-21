PIX: India's dominance continues, B'desh in trouble

IMAGES from Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh, played in Chennai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant during Day 3. Photograph: BCCI

India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings to extend their overall lead to 432 runs against Bangladesh on the third day of the opening Test in Chennai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill (86 batting) and Rishabh Pant (82 batting) scored unbeaten half-centuries and were at the crease at lunch, having stitched together a 138-run partnership.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his fifty during day three. Photograph: BCCI

On Friday, Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

India had made 376 in the first innings.