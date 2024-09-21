News
How old-school Gill danced his way to a ton

How old-school Gill danced his way to a ton

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 21, 2024 19:07 IST
Shubman Gill used his feet to good effect, especially against the spinners, to log his 3rd Test ton, in Chennai on Saturday

IMAGE: Shubman Gill used his feet to good effect, especially against the spinners, to log his 3rd Test ton in four innings, on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh, in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill went old-school in using his feet to nullify Bangladesh spinners on a pitch that had a hint of variable bounce.

And the India batter said it was a part of his meticulous approach to unsettle the visiting tweakers.

 

Gill made an unbeaten 119 that led India to 287 for four declared in their second innings for a hefty overall lead of 514 on the third day of the first Test.

“Initially when I used to practice, especially against spinners, I used to step down, trying to rotate (the strike). It's the same here because it's hard for bowlers to settle on a wicket like this where the odd one is turning but not all the balls are turning,” Gill told reporters on Saturday.

That strategy was on view when he stepped out to hammer off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six in the 64th over, while a few overs earlier he meted out the same treatment to Shakib Al-Hasan.

On that occasion, Gill shimmied down to slap a flighted delivery from the left-arm spinner to the fence to collect four runs.

Gill said he has been training to use his feet against the spinners from a very young age, and kept adding new layers to the skill with time.

“It's something that I started practising when I was very young because I was always a tall guy. So, it was easier for me to use my feet and play along the ground. Playing in the air and hitting sixes actually came a bit later when I got a little bit more power in my body,” he explained.

Shubman Gill said the century against England, earlier this year, filled him with confidence 

IMAGE: Shubman Gill said the century against England, earlier this year, filled him with confidence. Photograph: BCCI

"Definitely, scoring runs against any opposition gives you a lot of confidence and that's what I have been working on. So, it (scoring against spinners) gives me a lot of satisfaction. I practiced a lot before the series,” Gill added.

This was Gill's third ton in his last eight Test innings, with the other two coming against England at Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala earlier this year.

The 25-year-old admitted that the series against the 'Three Lions' where he scored nearly 500 runs has boosted his self-belief in the longest format.

"I think the series that I had against England gave me a lot of confidence. I felt it was a long time coming for me, especially batting at that position (No. 3). And having got out the way I got out in the first innings (down the leg-side), I was obviously very disappointed.

“But it further motivated me to be able to spend a lot of time on the crease and put extra value on my wicket. I think my best is yet to come,” he noted.

Source: PTI
