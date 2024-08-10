News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh to arrive in Pakistan early after unrest at home

Bangladesh to arrive in Pakistan early after unrest at home

Source: PTI
August 10, 2024 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: This will be Bangladesh's first tour to Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and a one-off Test in Rawalpindi.. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

The Bangladesh senior cricket team will arrive in Pakistan on August 13 after the political unrest at home disrupted the preparations for the two-match Test series, the PCB announced on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has accepted the invitation from the PCB in this regard.

 

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in two Test matches which are part of the ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi from August 21 and 25 while the second match will take place between August 30 and September 3 at Karachi.

PCB

Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said they were delighted that BCB had accepted their invitation.

"Sports is not only about winning and losing, it's also about comradery. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the (Bangladesh) players to showcase their skills and talent on the global stage," said Naseer.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury thanked the PCB for giving the Bangladesh cricket team the opportunity to have additional training in Pakistan.

"This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series," he said.

Bangladesh will train at the Gaddafi Stadium between August 14 and 16 before traveling to Rawalpindi on August 17 to hold practice sessions from August 18.

This will be Bangladesh's first tour to Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and a one-off Test in Rawalpindi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'
'By The Grace Of God, I Am Surviving'
CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on Sunday
CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on Sunday
Never forget what Vinesh did for the country: Neeraj
Never forget what Vinesh did for the country: Neeraj
Dhankhar slams 'B'desh can happen in India' remarks
Dhankhar slams 'B'desh can happen in India' remarks
CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on Sunday
CAS decision on Phogat's appeal on Sunday
Finance Secretary TV Somanathan is new Cabinet Secy
Finance Secretary TV Somanathan is new Cabinet Secy
UP: Mob attacks Muslims calling them Bangladeshis
UP: Mob attacks Muslims calling them Bangladeshis

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Watching Tendulkar excel against spin convinced me'

'Watching Tendulkar excel against spin convinced me'

BCB seeks army's assurance for Women's T20 WC

BCB seeks army's assurance for Women's T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances