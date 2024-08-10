News
CAS verdict on Vinesh's appeal set for Saturday night

CAS verdict on Vinesh's appeal set for Saturday night

Source: PTI
August 10, 2024 15:08 IST
IMAGE: The hearing in the CAS on Vinesh Phogat's appeal ended on Friday. 

IMAGE: The hearing in the CAS on Vinesh Phogat's appeal ended on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wrestling Federation of India

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will give its decision on the appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic finals by 6pm local time (9.30pm IST) on Saturday.

The hearing on the matter concluded in Paris on Friday after it accepted Vinesh's appeal against her ouster for being 100gm overweight on the morning of her final against eventual gold-winner Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of USA.

 

"By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules form the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," a statement from the CAS said.

This was after the ad-hoc division, set up especially for dispute resolution during the Olympics, said that a decision can be expected before the end of the Paris Games on Sunday.

After the hearing, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had insisted that it was hopeful of a "positive resolution".

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement on Friday.

For the final, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.

In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.

The IOA was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
