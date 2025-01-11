Bangladesh's Tamim retires from international cricket again

IMAGE: Tamim Iqbal first retired in July 2023 during an emotional press conference before he reversed the decision within 24 hours following an intervention by Bangladesh's then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Tamim Iqbal/Instagram

angladesh's veteran opener Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time, reaffirming his decision to quit the game despite repeated calls for a comeback.



Tamim first retired in July 2023 during an emotional press conference before he reversed the decision within 24 hours following an intervention by Bangladesh's then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina. However, his latest decision, conveyed to the Bangladesh selectors in Sylhet on Wednesday, seems to be final.



The Gazi Ashraf Hossain-led selection panel had urged Tamim to return for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Even Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also requested him to reconsider, but after an additional day of reflection, Tamim stood firm.



"I have been away from international cricket for a long time," he said on Facebook. "That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over. I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone's attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus."



He expressed gratitude towards captain Shanto and the selectors for considering him for the

Champions Trophy but emphasized that he had made peace with his decision."Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart."The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had kept the door open for Tamim, with the Champions Trophy squad deadline looming on January 12.His stellar domestic performances -- leading Barishal to victory in the 2024 BPL in which he won the 'Player of the Tournament' and consistent runs in other domestic tournaments -- had kept him in the selectors' sights.Tamim, however, dismissed the speculation, pointing out that he had opted out of the BCB's central contract for 2024 and had no intention of returning to international cricket."I removed myself from the BCB central contract a long time ago because I did not want to return to international cricket," he stated.

"Many have said that I have left the matter hanging. Why would anyone discuss a cricketer who is no longer in BCB's contracted list? I voluntarily stepped down more than a year ago," he stated



"Even after that, there has been unnecessary discussion. The decision to retire or continue playing is the right of a cricketer or any professional sportsman. I have given myself time. Now I feel that the time has come."



Tamim finishes an illustrious career as Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer in ODIs and Tests, ending an era of elegance and grit in Bangladesh’s batting order.