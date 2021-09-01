News
Bangladesh opener Tamim rules out playing in T20 World Cup

Bangladesh opener Tamim rules out playing in T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Manu Shankar
September 01, 2021 21:28 IST
IMAGE: Tamin Iqbal said he wanted current players to get a chance. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal ruled himself out of contention for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, saying Wednesday other players were more deserving of a place in the squad.

Tamim, who is the second highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the format after Shakib Al Hasan, missed the most recent series against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Australia. He also won't play in the five-match T20 series against New Zealand at home, which starts on Wednesday.

Tamin said he thought it was unfair to take the place of players who have been in the team in his absence, such as Mohammad Naim, Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar.

 

“I just called the president of the board and the chief selector a few minutes ago to let them know my decision," Tamim said in a video message on Facebook.

“I told them that I don't think I should be playing in the World Cup and I am not available for it. I have taken that decision and I will stick to it.”      

Tamim said he isn't retiring from the format.

“It is just that I am not available for this World Cup,” he added.

Tamim is recovering from a knee injury sustained during Bangladesh's test series against Sri Lanka in April.

The T20 World Cup will be staged in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17-November 14.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Manu Shankar
Rahane's form on test as India eye comeback
Pacer Krishna added to India's squad for 4th Test
No! No! No! That Can't Be...
Paralympics: Lekhara fails to qualify for mixed final
Moeen Ali 'sure' India will play Ashwin in fourth Test
Indian team will not back-off against England: Shastri
Watford, Odisha FC sign international club partnership
India tour of England 2021

Bharat Arun tight-lipped about Ashwin playing 4th Test

Indian team will not back-off against England: Shastri

