Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pacer Krishna added to India's squad for 4th Test

Pacer Krishna added to India's squad for 4th Test

September 01, 2021 15:09 IST
Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna bowls during India's net session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasidh Krishna/Instagram

Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna has been added to India's squad for the fourth Test against England at The Oval, starting on Thursday.

 

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test," BCCI said in a media release on Wednesday.

"Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September."

He could make his Test debut in the fourth Test as India look to manage the workload of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who have bowled a lot in the first three Tests.

India's squad for 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w/k), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

