Bangladesh leave out Shakib for Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan was suspended from bowling in December for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Bangladesh will be without premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the ICC Champions Trophy after the veteran was excluded after getting suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).



Shakib failed the independent re-assessment test conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month.

The former Bangladesh skipper was suspended from bowling in December, after initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees.



While he is unable to bowl, the 37-year-old was available for selection

as a specialist batter for the Champions Trophy next month, but Bangladesh deciding against picking the former captain.Nazmul Hossain Shanto was named captain as Bangladesh unveiled their squad on Sunday.

Another surprise exclusion was Litton Das, who was left out after his poor form in ODIs recently.



Bangladesh will also be missing the services of another senior pro Tamim Iqbal, who recently called time on his international career and was among the leading run-getters in the previous edition of the tournament in 2017 when Bangladesh made it to the semi-finals.



Parvez Hossai Emon was a surprise selection after he featured in seven T20 Internationals. Young pacer Nahid Rana, who made his debut in the format in the recent series against the West Indies, has also been picked.



Bangladesh's Champions Trophy Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, M D Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.