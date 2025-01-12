HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ireland's Maguire reported for suspect bowling action

January 12, 2025 12:29 IST

Aimee Maguire

IMAGE: Ireland's left-arm off-spinner Aimee Maguire bowls during the first women's One-Day International against India in Rajkot on Friday, January 10, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Ireland's left-arm off-spinner Aimee Maguire has been reported for suspect bowling action following the first women's One-Day International against India in Rajkot.

The 18-year-old claimed 3 for 57 from eight overs during Friday's ODI, which Ireland lost by six wickets.

The match officials' report, handed over to the Ireland team management, expressed concerns regarding the legality of Maguire's bowling action.

 

The incident prompted the ICC to formally notify Cricket Ireland, confirming that a ‘Suspect Illegal Bowling Action' report was lodged after the ODI against India.

Maguire, who made her international debut in 2023 and has 20 caps with 25 wickets across formats, will now undergo testing at an ICC Accredited Testing Centre within the next 14 days to determine whether her bowling action is in violation of ICC regulations.

As per the ICC's investigation process, the spinner is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the testing results are available.

Cricket Ireland pledged its full support for Maguire.

"The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come," read a statement from Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland,

“The experience and expertise that we possess within our High Performance Coaching and Support Services at Cricket Ireland, will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme which will begin following the team's return from India.”

