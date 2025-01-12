HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No respite for Shakib

No respite for Shakib

January 12, 2025 00:17 IST

Shakib's bowling suspension by ECB to continue

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGE: Bangladesh are free to pick the 37-year-old Shakib Al Hasan as a specialist batter for the Champions Trophy, with the eight-team competition kicking off on February 19 in Karachi. Photograph: Reuters

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's suspension from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will remain in place after he failed an independent re-assessment, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Saturday.

Shakib failed the independent re-assessment test conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai, India last month.

 

"While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket," the BCB said in a statement.

Bangladesh are free to pick the 37-year-old as a specialist batter for the Champions Trophy, with the eight-team competition kicking off on February 19 in Karachi.

The former Bangladesh skipper was suspended from bowling in December, after initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees.

His action was scrutinised by on-field umpires in his one-off appearance for Surrey in September - his first appearance in the County Championship since the 2010-11 season.

In 2019, he received a two-year ban from playing after the International Cricket Council found he had breached its anti-corruption code.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
