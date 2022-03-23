News
Bangladesh claim historic ODI series win over Proteas

Bangladesh claim historic ODI series win over Proteas

Last updated on: March 23, 2022 22:50 IST
 Taskin Ahmed took 5-35 in nine overs to rip the guts out of the South African innings after the home team won the toss and elected to bat.

IMAGE: Taskin Ahmed took 5-35 in nine overs to rip the guts out of the South African innings after the home team won the toss and elected to bat. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Taskin Ahmed took five wickets and captain Tamim Iqbal followed up with an unbeaten 87 as Bangladesh cruised to a nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa in the final one-day international on Wednesday to complete a 2-1 series win.

 

Bangladesh recovered from a seven-wicket thrashing in the second match to produce a dominant performance to secure their first series victory in South Africa.

South Africa were bowled out for 154 in 37 overs before Bangladesh romped to their target in the 27th over.

He claimed key wickets to ensure a steady procession of home batsmen, Janneman Malan top-scoring with 39.

Bangladesh bludgeoned the South African bowling with Tamim hitting his match-winning innings in 82 balls. The first wicket partnership of 127 with Litton Das (48) took Bangladesh to the cusp of victory and veteran Shakib Al Hasan (18 not out) helped get them over the line.

"This is massive. I rate this at the top," Tamim said.

"It's now given us belief that when we are touring, we can win games and series. We take a lot of pride in ODI cricket. This is one format where we are very comfortable. The missing part was to win overseas," he added,

The teams meet in a two-match Test series, starting in Durban on March 31.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
