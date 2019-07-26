Bancroft, Wade named in Australia's Ashes squad

July 26, 2019 17:10 IST

IMAGE: The 17-member Australian team for the Ashes will be led by Tim Paine. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Wade have been named into the Australia Test side for the Ashes against England.

Bancroft was one of the three Australian cricketers to be banned over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. While Warner and Smith were included in Australia's World Cup squad after serving out their 1-year ban periods, Bancroft made a comeback into the Australian Test side - he was banned for 9 months.

Medium pacer Michael Neser was also picked in the squad, with Australia opting to go in without a second spinner, naming five frontline pacers, with Mitchell Marsh's medium-pace to assist them.

The 17-member Australian team for the Ashes will be led by Tim Paine. Pacer Michael Neser is the only uncapped player named in the squad.

Australia have named the following 17-man squad for the five-Test Ashes series against England, which begins at Edgbaston on Aug. 1.

Squad: Tim Paine (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.