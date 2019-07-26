Rohit Sharma watches Lion King with wife Ritika

July 26, 2019 16:55 IST

While the internet is buzzing with his rumoured tiff with captain Virat Kohli, India's star batsman Rohit Sharma seemed to enjoy his time away from cricket.



Rohit took his wife Ritika out for a movie date on Thursday, with brother-in-law Kunal also giving them company.



The trio watched the latest Hollywood release -- The Lion King.



"Lion King time fellas," he posted on Instagram.



Rohit has been trending on social media in the last few days. Apparently, the Mumbai batsman unfollowed India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram, following a rift between the two cricketers following India's shock defeat to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

Rohit and Kohli will soon be back in action during India's tour of West Indies. They will three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests during their month long tour, starting on August 3.