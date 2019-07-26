Canada GT20: Yuvraj walks off despite being not out

July 26, 2019 16:26 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh was given out stumped but TV replays showed that he was still inside the crease when the ball hit the stumps but by then he had already walked off the field. Photograph: BCCI

Yuvraj Singh's first outing after international retirement ended in a bizarre way as he walked off the pitch despite being not out during a Global T20 Canada match, in Toronto, on Thursday.

Leading Toronto Nationals in the opening game of the T20 tournament against Vancouver Knights, Yuvraj could only score 14 runs from 27 balls before he was given out stumped by the square leg umpire in the 17th over bowled by Rizwan Cheema.



The 2011 World Cup winner got a faint edge which wicketkeeper Tobias Visee dropped but the ball went on to hit the stumps and the umpire ruled him out.



TV replays, however, showed Yuvraj was still at the crease when the ball hit the stumps but by then he had already walked off the field.



Yuvraj's side went on to score 159 for five in their stipulated 20 overs, which the Vancouver Knights chased down with 2.4 overs to spare for an eight-wicket win.



Yuvraj announced his retirement in June when the ICC ODI World Cup was on in England and Wales.



