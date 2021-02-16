Bairstow, Wood back in Eng squad for pink ball Test; Moeen to return home

February 16, 2021 14:26 IST

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow had put on a good show in the preceding series against Sri Lanka last month. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

England on Tuesday brought in wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood to their 17-man squad announced for the day/night Test against India, starting February 24 in Ahmedabad.

Bairstow rested after the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he had scores of 47, 35 not out, 28 and 29.

Wood was also given a break after the series in the island nation where he went wicket-less in the first Test and took three wickets in the second.

"Moeen Ali will return to England for a break while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England lost the second Test in Chennai on Tuesday by 317 runs as India levelled the four-match series 1-1.

England squad for Third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.