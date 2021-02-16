News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar takes five as India trounce England

Axar takes five as India trounce England

February 16, 2021 13:48 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-53 to finish with a match haul of eight wickets to go with his scintillating century in India's second innings.

Axar Patel celebrates with Ravichandran after dismissing Ollie Pope

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with Ravichandran after dismissing Ollie Pope. Photograph: BCCI

India thrashed England by 317 runs in the second Test to level the four-match series 1-1 at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

 

Chasing a record victory target of 482, England were all out for 164 in their second innings with No. 9 batsman Moeen Ali their top scorer with a breezy 43.

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel (5-60) claimed a five-for in his debut Test.

Spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-53 to finish with a match haul of eight wickets to go with his scintillating century in India's second innings.

Joe Root scored a stoic 33 before falling to Axar Patel

IMAGE: Joe Root scored a stoic 33 before falling to Axar Patel. Photograph: England Cricket/Twitter

Moeen smashed five sixes, included three in a row off Patel, in his 27-ball blitz before he was the last man dismissed on the penultimate day.

Skipper Joe Root made 33 before falling to Patel in what effectively marked the end of England's resistance on a turning track.

England had been on the back foot after being skittled out for 134 in their first innings.

The third Test, a day-night conTest, is set for Ahmedabad from February 24.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

