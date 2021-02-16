PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4

Last updated on: February 16, 2021 12:27 IST

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between India and England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

IMAGE: India’s players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Daniel Lawrence on Tuesday, Day 4 of the second Test against England, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

India continued its charge for victory, reducing England to 116-7 in their second innings by lunch on Tuesday, Day 4 of the second Test, at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with figures of 5-43 in England’s first innings, took two of the four wickets to fall in the morning session, accounting for Daniel Lawrence and Ben Stokes, while Axar Patel snared the third and Kuldeep Yadav the fourth just before lunch.

IMAGE: India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stumps Daniel Lawrence. Photograph: BCCI

At the break, England were 366 runs behind, with skipper Joe Root batting on 33 off 90 balls.

Chasing a record 482 for an improbable victory, England started Day 4 on 53 for 3, still 429 behind, with Joe Root, batting on 2 and Daniel Lawrence, on 19, in the middle.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin got into the thick of things in his first over after being introduced into the attack, dismissing Lawrence, and having England four down with only 66 on the board in their second essay.

The off-spinner bowled wide down the leg side and as Lawrence came down the track, the ball went between his legs.

Rishabh Pant collected and whipped off the bails. Lawrence was out for 26.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates with Ravichandran after dismissing Ollie Pope. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin struck again, this time dismissing Ben Stokes, who played for the turn, outside the line, got the inside edge and Virat Kohli took the catch at slips. Stokes was out for 8 and England hurtling towards defeat at 90 for 5.

Axar picked his third wicket of the innings, dismissing Ollie Pope. The batsman attempted the slog-sweep, but was unable to find the distance and caught by Ishant Sharma at mid-wicket.

Pope was out for 12 off 20 and England reduced to 107 for 6.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after dismissing Ben Foakes. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep picked his first wicket of the innings, dismissing Ben Foakes, who swept a fuller delivery and Axar had him caught at mid-wicket.

Foakes was out for 2 and England reduced to 116-7.

India were well and truly on course for a resounding victory going into the lunch break.