Gill taken for precautionary scan

February 16, 2021 12:11 IST

IMAGE: Shubman Gill did not take the field on Day 4. Photograph: BCCI

India opening batsman Shubhman Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on the third day of the second Test against England and was taken for a precautionary scan, the BCCI said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Gill, who scored 0 and 14 in the two innings of this match, did not field on the fourth day.

"Gill sustained a blow on his left forearm while fielding on Day 3 of the second Test. He has been taken for a precautionary scan," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The BCCI medical team is assessing him. He will not be fielding today," it added.