'Back-to-back games not ideal': Another change in World Cup schedule?

With Hyderabad set to host back-to-back matches, HCA said the situation wasn't ideal.

Hosting two World Cup games in as many days is not ideal for organisational as well as security reasons and hope a one day breather is provided, said a Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) official on Sunday, signalling another change in schedule for the ODI showpiece beginning in India on October 5.

After a much-delayed schedule announcement in June, the BCCI and ICC rescheduled as many as nine games earlier this month, including the marquee clash between India and Pakistan.

With the Indo-Pak fixture in Ahmedabad advanced by a day on October 15, Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad was moved to October 10 from October 12. The HCA is also hosting New Zealand versus Netherlands on October 9.

Now, with Hyderabad police expressing its reservations on providing security for back-to-back games, another change is on the cards.

"I can't say it would be changed for sure but back to back games are not ideal. I mean if they (BCCI) are reconsidering that will be well in good. We will have to work with security agencies.

“Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time we are also keeping BCCI in the loop. The BCCI is completely aware of what we are trying to do," said an HCA official on condition of anonymity.

For an international game, the Hyderabad Police deploys between 2000-2500 personnel.

“Deployment also depends on nature of the game and how many people turn up. Police makes those assessments and deploys accordingly," the official added.

Considering Pakistan's involvement in one of those games, the security is expected to be heightened.

Pakistan, who will play in India for the first time since T20 World Cup 2016, will have a lengthy stay in Hyderabad as they play two warm-up games before featuring in as many tournament proper matches at the venue.

Their opening fixture is against Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 6.

The ticket sales for the ODI mega event start on August 25, not providing enough time to the average cricket fan to plan his or her travel.