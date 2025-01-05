HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How The Aussies Celebrated Victory

January 05, 2025

It was in no way a stroll in park but Australia fought hard to beat India and finally get their hands back on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

The hosts cruised to a 6 wicket win at the SCG on Sunday to claim the series 3-1 and set up a showdown with South Africa in the WTC final in June.

While the stadium erupted with joy, the players enjoyed their moments soaking in the victory.

Pat Cummins and Co take a selfie with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IMAGE: Pat Cummins and Co take a selfie with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the 5th Test at the SCG and pocketing the series 3-1. Photograph: ICC/X

 

Pat Cummins receives the trophy at the hands of Allan Border

IMAGE: Cummins receives the trophy from cricket legend Allan Border. Photograph: ICC/X

 

The Australian players celebrate in the dressing room

IMAGE: The Aussies celebrate in the dressing room. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

 

Pat Cummins is congratulated by Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah congratulates Cummins on the win. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X
