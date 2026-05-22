Babar returns as Pakistan name ODI squad for Australia series

Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's ODI squad for the Australia series, while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side in the three-match contest beginning May 30.

IMAGE: After missing the Bangladesh series, Babar Azam returns for the series against Australia beginning on May 30. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Pakistan recalled batter Babar Azam for the three-match one-day international series against Australia after naming a 16-member squad on Friday.

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side for the series scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

Key Points Pakistan recalled former captain Babar Azam for the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim also returned to the ODI squad.

Mohammad Rizwan was left out, with Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir picked as wicketkeeper-batters.

The squad also sees the return of key players, including Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim, who had missed the ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

While opener and keeper Mohammad Rizwan was left out, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir were named as wicketkeeper-batters in the squad.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir, all uncapped in ODIs, were also included in the squad.

The first ODI is scheduled for May 30 in Rawalpindi and the remaining matches will be played in Lahore on June 2 and June 4.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.