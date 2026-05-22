HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Babar returns as Pakistan name ODI squad for Australia series

Babar returns as Pakistan name ODI squad for Australia series

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 17:06 IST

x

Babar Azam returns to Pakistan's ODI squad for the Australia series, while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side in the three-match contest beginning May 30.

After missing the Bangladesh series, Babar Azam returns for the series against Australia beginning on May 30

IMAGE: After missing the Bangladesh series, Babar Azam returns for the series against Australia beginning on May 30. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Pakistan recalled batter Babar Azam for the three-match one-day international series against Australia after naming a 16-member squad on Friday.

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead the side for the series scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

 

Key Points

  • Pakistan recalled former captain Babar Azam for the three-match ODI series against Australia.
  • Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Sufyan Moqim also returned to the ODI squad.
  • Mohammad Rizwan was left out, with Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir picked as wicketkeeper-batters.

The squad also sees the return of key players, including Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim, who had missed the ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

While opener and keeper Mohammad Rizwan was left out, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir were named as wicketkeeper-batters in the squad.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir, all uncapped in ODIs, were also included in the squad.

The first ODI is scheduled for May 30 in Rawalpindi and the remaining matches will be played in Lahore on June 2 and June 4.

Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Vengsarkar Blasts Selectors For Nabi Snub
Vengsarkar Blasts Selectors For Nabi Snub
End of an era: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City
End of an era: Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City
Carrick to stay Manchester United head coach until 2028
Carrick to stay Manchester United head coach until 2028
Gill, Sudharsan Transform GT Into Title Contenders
Gill, Sudharsan Transform GT Into Title Contenders
'A Team That Plays Smart Cricket, Fights Till The End'
'A Team That Plays Smart Cricket, Fights Till The End'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Twisha Sharma death: Mother-in-law's lawyer loses cool, beats vehicle bonnet1:30

Twisha Sharma death: Mother-in-law's lawyer loses cool,...

Disturbing Scenes Emerge From Delhi's Sanjay Lake Amid Fish Death Crisis1:36

Disturbing Scenes Emerge From Delhi's Sanjay Lake Amid...

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO