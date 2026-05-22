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Home » Cricket » 'Scrap Ranji Trophy If It Doesn't Matter': Vengsarkar Blasts Selectors For Auqib Nabi Snub

'Scrap Ranji Trophy If It Doesn't Matter': Vengsarkar Blasts Selectors For Auqib Nabi Snub

May 22, 2026 14:22 ISTgoogle preferred source

By REDIFF CRICKET
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Cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar has slammed the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for ignoring Ranji Trophy star Auqib Nabi for the Afghanistan Test, calling the decision 'absurd' and questioning the value of domestic cricket performances.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was ignored by selectors for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, despite 60 wickets in the 2025-2026 Ranji Trophy season

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was ignored by selectors for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, despite 60 wickets in the 2025-2026 Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

Key Points

 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has come under scathing attack for the shocking selection calls for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Gurnoor Brar, who has done well for India A and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, was picked ahead of the Ranji Trophy's top wicket-taker, Auqib Nabi, in the Test squad.

Nabi was the primary catalyst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy triumph in the 2025-2026 season with 60 wickets to his name. A consistent performer in red-ball cricket, he also took 44 wickets at an average of 13.27 in the 2024-2025 Ranji season.

Cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar has slammed Agarkar for ignoring a proven performer, asking the BCCI to do away with the Ranji Trophy if performances in India's premier domestic red-ball event are not even considered.

'The selectors' decision to ignore him is absolutely absurd and baffling. What kind of selection is this? It is just not acceptable. It is an injustice,' Vengsarkar told The Times of India newspaper on Thursday.

'Can you imagine Nabi's plight right now? He took 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy. He has worked hard for it and deserves a place ahead of everybody else.'

'If domestic cricket performances are not a criterion, then the BCCI should scrap domestic cricket,' Vengsarkar fumed.

'You pick a bowler for his ability to get wickets. He may bowl at 130 kmph, but the important thing is his wicket-taking ability. This kid has shown tremendous consistency in getting wickets,' Vengsarkar added.

'This was the ideal time to groom him. When a player is in form, you give him the opportunity then and there,' he said. 'You don't wait until he loses confidence, fitness, or hunger.'

REDIFF CRICKET

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Auqib NabiDilip VengsarkarAfghanistan TestAjit AgarkarScrap Ranji Trophy

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