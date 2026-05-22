T20 Mumbai League: 'A Team That Plays Smart Cricket, Fights Till The End'

Tushar Deshpande and Siddhesh Lad will lead MSC Maratha Royals into the new T20 Mumbai League season when the tournament commences on June 1.

IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, was named MSC Maratha Royals' icon player for the T20 Mumbai League. Photograph: BCCI

A calm head under pressure and a clear understanding of modern T20 demands -- that is what Tushar Deshpande hopes to bring to defending champions MSC Maratha Royals as they prepare to defend their crown in the upcoming T20 Mumbai League season that commences on June 1.

Deshpande's memorable moment at IPL 2026 was him defending 11 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the final over against Gujarat Titans in their match on April 4.

Recalling that moment, the Mumbai pacer told Norma Astrid Godinho/Rediff: "There was a basic plan for each batter, but in T20 cricket you also need a certain amount of tactical flexibility. I was trying to read the situation ball-by-ball and adjust when needed."

As icon player for the Maratha Royals, Deshpande spoke about the responsibility of mentoring younger bowlers in the squad.

"I've learned a lot over the years from seniors and coaches, and I'd like to pass that on to the younger bowlers in the squad. Whether it's about handling pressure, preparing for matches, or understanding game situations better, even small conversations can go a long way."

The 31 year old added that learning within a team environment works both ways.

"At the same time, I also believe one can keep learning from young players because they bring fresh energy and ideas to the team."

Having emerged through Mumbai's intensely competitive cricket system himself, the pacer urged youngsters to remain patient through both highs and lows.

"Mumbai cricket naturally comes with high expectations because of the legacy and the level of competition here. My advice to young bowlers would be to focus on consistency, trust the process, and not get too carried away by success or setbacks."

Growing up, Deshpande drew inspiration from Mumbai pace stalwarts like Zaheer Khan and Dhawal Kulkarni.

"Watching them represent Mumbai and India was hugely inspiring for me. Their journey and game played an important role in shaping my approach to the game."

IMAGE: Siddhesh Lad scored 227 runs (strike rate of 132), to finish second-highest run-getter in the 2025 T20 Mumbai League. Photograph: T20 Mumbai League/X

The defending champions, who have KKR Coach Abhishek Nayar as team mentor, have already shifted into preparation mode, conducting an intense practice clash at the MiG Cricket Ground in Bandra, north west Mumbai, last week under Head Coach Amit Dani's watchful eye.

Captained by experienced Mumbai batter Siddhesh Lad, the squad once again appears built around balance -- a mix of seasoned campaigners, exciting young talent and all-round depth.

Lad's leadership and experience will again form the backbone of the side.

"We want to be known as a disciplined, fearless unit, calm under pressure and consistent in execution," Lad tells Rediff. "A team that plays smart cricket and fights till the end."

The experienced batter stressed the importance of finding the right balance between youth and experience in a tournament where momentum can shift rapidly.

"It's always about the right mix. Experienced players bring stability while young Mumbai talent brings energy and hunger. You need both to build a winning side."

Lad also highlighted how role clarity could become decisive in a short tournament format.

"In short formats, there's no time to figure things out. When every player knows their role, decisions become quicker and execution becomes sharper."

IMAGE: MSC Maratha Royals' Aditya Dhumal bowls at a practice session last week. Photograph: Kind courtesy MSC Maratha Royals

For Lad personally, the challenge of defending the title carries even greater significance.

"It's a big responsibility to defend the title; defending is always more difficult than winning. Leading this team means a lot, and I see it as an opportunity to grow, both as a player and a leader."

The Royals ownership group, led by Kapil and Alisha Baheti under Royal Edge Sports and Entertainment, views the T20 Mumbai League as far more than just another domestic competition.

"Our vision was to create a platform that bridges the gap between grassroots talent and top-level opportunities," Kapil Baheti says.

"There is immense talent in Mumbai cricket, and we wanted to build a system that gives it visibility and direction."

The T20 Mumbai League, which returns for its fourth season, will showcase stars Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube apart from providing a platform for emerging talents Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge and Abhigyan Kundu.

The inaugural women's competition will also run simultaneously, marking another significant step in Mumbai cricket's growing domestic structure.

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