Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar goes past Amla, Kohli to become fastest to 13 ODI tons

Babar goes past Amla, Kohli to become fastest to 13 ODI tons

Source: ANI
April 03, 2021 12:27 IST
Pakistan's Babar Azam scored 103 runs to guide his team to a three-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Friday

IMAGE: Pakistan's Babar Azam scored 103 runs to guide his team to a three-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Friday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the fastest men's cricketer to score 13th centuries in ODI cricket.

 

Playing in his 78th ODI on Friday, Babar smashed 103 runs to guide his team to a three-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. He surpassed former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla and India skipper Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

Babar has taken just 76 innings to score 13 tons while Amla, who until now was the fastest, had scored his 13th ODI hundred in 83 innings. Kohli had taken 86 innings to score 13 ODI hundreds.

Australia women's captain Meg Lanning, too, took 76 innings to reach her 13th ODI hundred.

Source: ANI
