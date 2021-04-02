News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » You'll hit COVID-19 for a six: Akram wishes Sachin

You'll hit COVID-19 for a six: Akram wishes Sachin

Source: ANI
April 02, 2021 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Former Pakistan skipper and pace bowling legend Wasim Akram, on Friday, wished Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery after the latter was shifted to the hospital, days after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Even when you were 16, you battled world's best bowlers with guts and aplomb... so I am sure you will hit COVID-19 for a SIX! Recover soon master! Would be great if you celebrate India's World Cup 2011 anniversary with doctors and hospital staff... do send me a pic!" Akram tweeted.

 

Last Saturday, Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home had returned a negative COVID result. On Friday, Tendulkar said that he has been hospitalised for 'abundant precaution under medical advice'. He also wished his fan on the 10th anniversary of India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph.

"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," he wrote.

Soon after this, former India cricketers and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wished the legend a speedy recovery. Replying to Tendulkar's tweet, DC commented: "Wishing nothing but a speedy recovery to you Little Master."

Former cricketers Pragyan Ojha, RP Singh and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also sent their wishes to Tendulkar.

"Waiting to see you back fit and with that big smile on...as ever! Get well soon paaji," Ojha commented.

"Your message gives all of us so much relief. Your fighting spirit is known to all and this one is a minor battle paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery," RP Singh also commented.

Taking to Twitter, Jay Shah wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of @sachin_rt. Get well soon!"

Official Twitter handles of the International Cricket Council and Bangladesh Cricket Board also wished the legend a speedy recovery.

ICC retweeted Tendulkar's post and wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery, @sachin_rt" while BCB said, "Get well soon, @sachin_rt".

Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans' presence inside the stadium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19
Rana cleared to train after negative test for COVID-19
'Pant can be better than Dhoni'
'Pant can be better than Dhoni'
Vanakkam Chennai, says Rohit
Vanakkam Chennai, says Rohit
Pakistan win last-ball thriller against South Africa
Pakistan win last-ball thriller against South Africa
Proud to see how Team India has grown: Gary Kirsten
Proud to see how Team India has grown: Gary Kirsten
At 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai records new peak
At 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai records new peak
KL Rahul joins Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai
KL Rahul joins Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Sachin hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19

Sachin hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19

He has the 2011 World Cup-winning ball

He has the 2011 World Cup-winning ball

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use