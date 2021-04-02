How Kohli fared in his 1st World Cup...

April 02, 2021 14:13 IST

IMAGE: Who can forget Virat Kohl's 36 in the 2011 World Cup final! Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Virat Kohli was just 22 when he played his first World Cup game in 2011.

With an experience of just 45 ODIs, not much was expected of him. But, as he has done so many times since, he rocked the cricketing world with strong performances.

Everyone was left awestruck when he scored a hundred in his maiden World Cup game against Bangladesh.

Later, he scored a magnificent fifty against the West Indies.

And who can forget his brief but vital knock of 36 runs in the final?

When Kohli came out to bat, India were struggling at 31 runs for two wickets. In-form opener Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were sent back to the pavilion in the first seven overs of the innings. Fans lost hope of India winning, but destiny had other plans.

Kohli (36) stitched a brilliant 83 run partnership with Gautam Gambhir (97) that turned India's fortunes around. Only a one-handed blinder by Tillakaratne Dilshan prevented Kohli from scoring many more runs.

Overall, Kohli scored 282 runs in his nine appearances at the 2011 World Cup.

IMAGE: India Coach Gary Kirsten is hoisted by Suresh Raina, left, and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The junior-most member of the triumphant 2011 side, he has since gone on to become India's captain in all three formats of the game. What a fairy tale story it has been!