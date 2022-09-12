News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar Azam on what went wrong for Pakistan

Babar Azam on what went wrong for Pakistan

September 12, 2022 01:01 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan's Shadab Khan down injured as Babar Azam signals for receives for medical assistance. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam spoke about his team's mistakes in the final match and said that only Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah were positives in their campaign.

"Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket. We dominated them for the first eight overs, but the partnership that Rajapaska got was amazing," Babar pointed out.

"This was a true wicket and it is always nice playing in Dubai. We didn't bat according to our potential. We started well, but we gave away 15-20 extra runs and couldn't finish well," he further added on where the match got away."

"A lot of positives for us to take. In a final, the margin for mistakes is lesser. Our fielding wasn't up to the mark and the batting couldn't finish it off well. But Rizwan, Naseem and Nawaz were positives," the player said on the Pakistan's loss in the final.

"Ups and downs will be there, but it would be nicer if we made lesser mistakes," he concluded the post match presentation.

AGENCIES
