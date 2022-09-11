News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's how Sri Lanka claimed their 6th Asia Cup Trophy

Here's how Sri Lanka claimed their 6th Asia Cup Trophy

September 11, 2022 23:59 IST
Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Sri Lanka were crowned Asia Cup champions for the sixth time after Bhanuka Rajapaksa's batting pyrotechnics and Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Rajapaksa smashed an unbeaten 71 to help Sri Lanka weather a top order collapse and reach 170-6 at the Dubai International Stadium.

 

When they returned, Hasaranga claimed three wickets in one over and Pramod Madushan claimed a career-best 4-34 to bowl out Pakistan for 147 in exactly 20 overs.

Put into bat, Sri Lanka were reeling at 58-5 in the ninth over after their top order wilted early.

Naseem Shah began with a wide but soon redeemed himself by uprooting Kusal Mendis's off-stump with the third legitimate delivery of the day.

Haris Rauf removed Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka in successive overs and Iftikhar Ahmed took a sharp return catch to cut short Dhananjaya de Silva's knock of 28.

With Sri Lanka 67-5 at the halfway stage of their innings, Hasaranga (36) combined with Rajapaksa in their most productive partnership of 58 runs from 36 balls.

Rauf (3-29) removed Hasaranga but Rajapaksa remained unbeaten after an incendiary knock that included three sixes and six fours.

It was largely because of his 45-ball blitz that Sri Lanka plundered 103 runs from the last 10 overs.

When they returned, Madushan claimed two wickets in two balls to rock Pakistan.

Babar Azam was caught at short fine leg, while Fakhar Zaman dragged the next ball onto his stumps.

Mohammad Rizwan

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan (55) revived Pakistan’s innings. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Madushan returned to dismiss Iftikhar (32) after the batsman had combined with Mohammad Rizwan (55) to revive their innings.

Hasaranga effectively derailed Pakistan's chase when the spinner dismissed the dangerous Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah in the same over.

The victory would taste even better for Sri Lanka, who could not host the tournament at home because of a political and economic crisis in the island nation though they retained the hosts' honour.

Source: REUTERS
Dhoni sets out on new 'amazing adventure'
PIX: NZ's guard of honour for Australia captain Finch
Kohli more skilful than me, says Ganguly
PIX: Sri Lanka lift Asia Cup; Pakistan get vanquished
Will announce new party within 10 days: Azad
In Kashmir, Azad declares Article 370 not coming back
KCR announces plans to launch national party
PIX: Sri Lanka lift Asia Cup; Pakistan get vanquished

3rd Test: South Africa set England 130 to win

