Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: New Zealand's guard of honour for Australia captain Aaron Finch

By Rediff Cricket
September 11, 2022 18:07 IST
Aaron Finch

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, played his final game after announcing his retirement from international ODIs against New Zealand on Sunday.

Finch received a 'Guard of Honour' from the New Zealand players, led by skipper Kane Williamson in Cairns as he walked out to bat alongside new opening partner Josh Inglis.

Aaron Finch

 

The New Zealand players lined up and applauded Finch as he walked in with their skipper Kane Williamson walking forward to shake his Australia counterpart's hand.

Finch, who has been in horror form in the last few matches, survived a close leg before appeal from Tim Southee in the 4th over. The reprieve was only momentary as Finch was dismissed in the next Southee over, with the seamer finding a large gap between Finch's bat and pad to bowl the veteran opener for five.

Aaron Finch

The 35-year-old was given a standing ovation by the modest crowd at Cazaly Stadium as he walked off for the final time in ODIs. Finch will continue to captain Australia's Twenty20 side and will lead it in defense of its world title when the T20 World Cup is played in October and November in Australia.

