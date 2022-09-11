Another interesting milestone for ton-man Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith was declared Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australian batter Steve Smith now has fifth-highest number of international cricket centuries amongst active players.

Smith achieved this milestone during the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday. The star Aussie batter hit a delightful 105 off 131 balls, including 11 fours and one six, before he was cleaned up by Mitchell Santner.

Smith has now hit 12 ODI centuries and 28 Test tons.

In 136 ODIs, Smith has scored 4,722 runs at an average of 44.13. His best individual score is 164.

He joins the company of active players who have the most international centuries. He is now in the company of Indian batting great Virat Kohli (71) -- who has most number of centuries among active players – Englishman Joe Root (44), Australian veteran opener David Warner (43) and Indian opener Rohit Sharma (41).

Sachin Tendulkar has highest number of international centuries with a total of 100 centuries. Virat Kohli (71), Australian great Ricky Ponting (71), former Sri Lanka wicketkeepeer-batter Kumar Sangakara (63) and South African all-rouder Jacques Kallis (62).



Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs in the third one-day international on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series sweep and give captain Aaron Finch a winning farewell in his final 50-overs appearance.

Steve Smith made 105, his 12th ODI century, to help Australia overcome a sluggish start and post a competitive 267-5 on a slow track in Cairns.

New Zealand managed 242 in reply before being all out in 49.5 overs.