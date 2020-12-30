Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.
He escaped unhurt, his personal assistant stated.
"Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Police Station Incharge Chandrabhan said.
"Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital," he said.
Later, Azhar thanked his well-wishers for their concern.
'Good evening everyone. Thank you for all your messages. I had a minor accident today and I am well and safe by the grace of allah. Thanks for all the concern,’ he wrote across social media platforms.
Azhar was recently seen playing cricket in a friendly match between Secretary XI and President XI where he top-scored for his team.