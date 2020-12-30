News
Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Source: PTI
December 30, 2020 20:34 IST
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin

IMAGE: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

He escaped unhurt, his personal assistant stated.

"Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Police Station Incharge Chandrabhan said.

 

"Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital," he said.

Later, Azhar thanked his well-wishers for their concern.

'Good evening everyone. Thank you for all your messages. I had a minor accident today and I am well and safe by the grace of allah. Thanks for all the concern,’ he wrote across social media platforms.

Azhar was recently seen playing cricket in a friendly match between Secretary XI and President XI where he top-scored for his team.  

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
