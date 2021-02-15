News
Ashwin wows home crowd with all-round brilliance

Ashwin wows home crowd with all-round brilliance

February 15, 2021 23:15 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin showed how to play spin on a deteriorating track. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin does not know if he will play another Test at his home ground in Chennai and the 34-year-old was naturally thrilled to conjure an all-round performance that put India on course for a series-levelling victory against England on Monday.

 

Debate raged on the suitability of the turning track at the MA Chidambaram after England collapsed for 134 in their first innings with Ashwin leading the rout with figures of 5-43.

He then returned to smash 106 in front of delirious home crowd to prove there was no demon in the pitch.

"I'm really thankful it's happened at my home ground," Ashwin told the broadcasters after the third day's play.

"I don't know if I'm going to play another Test here. I don't know when the next Test is going to be here, but I'm super pleased."

The off-spinner also removed Rory Burns in the final session as England, chasing a record 482, slumped to 53-3.

Along with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 62, Ashwin showed how to play spin on a deteriorating track where the ball often kicked up dust on landing.

"After the last Test, we were talking about how we're going to counter (Jack) Leach and start bringing the sweep to the game," Ashwin said, explaining his batting.

"We were practising that shot only for the last week to 10 days, and I'm very thankful that the plans really paid off."

The number eight batsman averages 27.54 in Tests and his battling unbeaten 39 helped India secure a draw in Sydney in January.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Ashwin reveals the secret behind his brilliant batting
'India are in a strong position'
'We never complain when we get green tops overseas'
Nodeep Kaur gets bail in 2nd case; to remain in jail
Tami Nadu hikes Jerusalem pilgrimage number to 1,000
Former SC judge P B Sawant passes away
Over 85 lakh vaccinated against Covid so far: Govt
England's tour of India 2021

PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3

