Axar fined Rs 12 lakh for...

April 14, 2025 12:44 IST

Axar Patel

IMAGE: DC skipper Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his team's 12-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in an IPL game. MI scored 205 for 5 in 20 overs while DC were all out for 193 in 19 overs.

"Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 29 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

 

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," the BCCI said in a release.

 

