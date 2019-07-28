Avishka, Angelo star as Sri Lanka wrap up series against Bangladesh

July 28, 2019 23:14 IST

IMAGE: Avishka Fernando hit a 75-ball 82. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Sri Lanka chased down 239 for victory in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Backing up a strong performance from the first One-dayer, where they beat Bangladesh by 91 runs, they picked up a seven-wicket win in the second to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with an all-round performance on Sunday.

Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 98 to steer Bangladesh to a modest 238-8.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to the most perfect start possible, with 21-year-old Avishka Fernando taking the visiting side’s bowlers to the cleaners. After his 82, the rest of the Lankan batsmen chipped in with responsible knocks to take the home side to victory with 5.2 overs to spare.

With this win, Sri Lanka have clinched the three-match series, their first ODI series win at home in 44 months.