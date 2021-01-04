News
Australia's Pattinson ruled out of third Test

Australia's Pattinson ruled out of third Test

January 04, 2021 08:11 IST
James Pattinson

IMAGE: Australia's James Pattinson during nets. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Australia fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test against India in Sydney with bruised ribs after suffering a fall at his property, the team said on Monday.

Pattinson sustained the injury while on 'approved leave' from the team's hub in Melbourne following the Boxing Day Test, which India won by eight wickets.

 

He would not be replaced in the squad and would be assessed further before the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, the team said in a statement.

Pattinson did not play in the first Tests, with selectors sticking with the pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third Test which starts at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

